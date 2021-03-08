Steady Warm-Up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning!

Today begins chilly, but the work-week as a whole is going to feel like spring. For this morning temperatures start in the 30s and 40s. Conditions are clear and winds are out of the north.

Temperatures will warm up steadily. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s today under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will switch from the northeast to the south this afternoon.

We will turn chilly again tonight, but not as chilly compared to last night with lows more-so in the low 40s. Inland areas will likely drop into the upper 30s.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in over the Gulf this week we will go on a steady warming trend. By mid-week highs will be in the mid-70s, then we could see upper 70s for the second half of the week. Even though humidity will increase rain chances will remain next to zero through Friday. There will be more clouds though and extra moisture will lead to more clouds by Thursday into Friday.

The ridge will begin to weaken into the weekend. This will allow a slight rain chance to return as we stay in the mid to upper 70s for highs with 50s for lows.