Staying Warm for December, Storms Coming Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unseasonably warm weather looks to continue through the end of our work week and into the weekend.

High pressure looks to stay in control of the weather pattern. A few high clouds will be possible through the evening. Temperatures will cool slowly into the lower 50s. Areas of fog will develop after midnight. Some of it could be quite dense by sunrise Friday.

The weather pattern is looking more typical of early spring than later fall. Afternoon highs will continue to remain well-above seasonal norms. Highs will reach the middle 70s Friday afternoon. A few patchy clouds will be possible during the afternoon. This pattern will continue into the weekend with some extra clouds moving in for Sunday.

Next week is looking unsettled. A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the Gulf Coast Monday. That front will stall in the northern Gulf Tuesday allowing for one slightly cooler day. Another round of rain is on the way for Wednesday.