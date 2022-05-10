Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild and clear again in the 60’s for most. Winds are light and out of the east with clear skies thanks to high pressure across the Southeast.

Throughout the day, highs will increase to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s north of I-10 and mid-80’s at the coast. Winds will shift to more southeasterly meaning our humidity will start to climb as well. Skies will stay mostly clear with no rain chance! Tonight, lows will drop to the 60’s under mostly clear skies as well.

Through Saturday, rain chances stay below 10%. After that, our next system approaches which will bump up the rain chances Sunday into next week. Temps stay pretty consistent in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.