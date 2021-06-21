Staying unsettled, Rain chances remain high for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a very unsettled start to the work week with scattered downpours. More wet weather lies ahead.

The Gulf Coast is stuck in a moist flow keeping rain chances high. Showers and storms will lessen in coverage tonight, but the chance remain around 40%. Overnight lows will remain seasonable bottoming out in the lower 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the west and southwest.

Deep tropical moisture remains in place over the region for Tuesday. Expect scattered downpours for the morning with an increase in coverage through the day. Heavy rain will be the main issue along with some frequent lightning. Extra clouds will keep temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.

Rain chances will drop a bit for the middle of the week. Storms will form mainly during the afternoons. Highs will return to the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Drier air aloft moves in by the weekend. Expect fewer showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday.