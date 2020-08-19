Staying quiet overnight, A few more showers and storms through mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear through the night. Winds will stay light out of the southwest keeping overnight low temperatures mild. Lows will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s at the coast.

Wednesday is shaping up like a routine summer day for the Gulf Coasty. Expect a dry start to the day with light breezes. By midday, clouds will begin building as we head up. Highs will reach the lower 90s for many locations prior to the rain. Storms that develop will be a bit more scattered for the afternoon and evening hours.

Moisture will rise a touch for Thursday and Friday. We still anticipate storms to come mainly for the afternoon hours. There will just be more of them. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

TROPICS: Invest 97L in the eastern Caribbean continues to move west. The chance of development with this system is low for now, but that chance will increase in the next few days as the environment becomes more favorable for development. The system should reach he the Western Caribbean Sea by Friday.

Invest 98 L in the Central Atlantic is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours. The system will continue moving west northwest and reach the islands of the Lesser Antilles by Friday.