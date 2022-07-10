MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

Most of the showers and storms have moved off the coastline this morning. With that front stalling just to the north of the viewing area and more moisture moving in throughout the day today, scattered storms are still possible heading into the afternoon. High temperatures, though, will be even cooler than yesterday in the mid- to upper-80’s, but it will still be humid, so it will feel hotter than the actual temperature outside. Those scattered storms will eventually clear out of the area by the later evening hours, and temperatures will cool into the mid-70’s overnight tonight.

Due to the front stalling out over the area and moisture continuing to funnel into the area over the next several days, the overall pattern will remain unsettled with rain chances ranging between 40 and 60 percent over the next week. This rainfall will also cool our temperatures into the mid- to upper-80’s, but the humidity will keep the heat index values elevated, so remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors.