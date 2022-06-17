MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a HOT day today, and the heat will continue heading into the next week with rain chances dropping off after Saturday.

Tonight, temperatures will stay warm into the mid-70’s with a few clouds lingering across the region. Tomorrow, a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. It is going to be VERY hot again, and a heat advisory is in effect from 11am till 7pm on Saturday for head index values between 105 to 112 degrees. Be sure to be drinking plenty of fluids and take several breaks if you plan on working or doing other activities outside. If you are headed to the Alabama Blueberry Festival tomorrow, you can expect temperatures quickly warming into the low-90’s by 10am and possibly touching 100 by the afternoon. Rip current risk will remain low for the next couple of days before jumping to a moderate risk for Monday.

The end of the weekend and the start of the work week will be dry, but the dangerous heat will still be something to keep in consideration. Highs will remain in the upper-90’s throughout next week. A couple showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon Tuesday through Thursday with rain chances at 10 percent before bumping up to 30 percent for Friday.