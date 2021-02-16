Staying chilly tonight, Strong storms possible late Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cold Fat Tuesday on the Gulf Coast. A quick warm-up lies ahead along with a chance for strong storms.

The coldest air of the season hit the Gulf Coast hard Tuesday with a widespread hard freeze and reports of snow flurries. Highs pressure will stay in charge of the region tonight keeping skies mostly clear. Temperatures will stay quite chilly tonight with a lighter breeze out of the northeast. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s for much of the region with 30s likely along the coast.

A few high clouds will begin moving in Wednesday morning. Temperatures will warm through the day with a steady east wind. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 50s. Clouds will increase with a few spotty showers after 2 PM. Temperatures will continue to warm near the coast after sunset as a warm front lifts north.

The front could be a focus for a few strong or severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Damaging winds will be possible along with a brief tornado. Rain will linger into Thursday morning as cooler air moves in. Skies will clear out Thursday with sunshine back in the picture for Friday.