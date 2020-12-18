Staying chilly tonight, Rain moves in Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It feels every bit like winter on the Gulf Coast this Friday. Some changes are coming for the weekend with rain chances back in the picture.

High pressure remains in control tonight. This will lead to clear skies and a light easterly breeze. Temperatures should cool off quickly through the evening. It will not be quite as cold overnight compared to Thursday night. Overnight lows will range from the lower 30s inland to the lower 40s closer to the coast. You will need the jackets Saturday morning.

Expect a quiet day Saturday with clouds increasing after lunchtime. Highs will warm closer to seasonable levels. Most area will reach the lower 60s with skies becoming mostly cloudy after sunset. Small rain chances will arrive after 7 PM as our next rainmaker closes in.

Rain is looking likely Saturday night and Sunday as an area of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast. We anticipate mainly rain, but an isolated storm will be possible. Most of the rain will end by 11 AM Sunday with linger clouds through the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Cooler and drier air will arrive early next week. Dry weather will continue through Thursday. Another front will bring a good chance of rain to the Gulf Coast Thursday morning with temperatures likely cooing down through the day. This will set the stage for a colder Christmas Day with highs near 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.