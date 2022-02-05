MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – All of that rain has finally gone away! We had a cold start to our day and will stay chilly throughout the day.

Sunshine and cold conditions will dominate our region throughout our weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will start off in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning with another chilly night in store.

Another weak front will move through the region Monday bringing some clouds and a stray shower. This front will have us staying chilly throughout next week.