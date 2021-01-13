Starry skies tonight, A chilly start to Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several sunny days, sunshine finally made a welcomed return to the Gulf Coast. This will begin a mostly dry outlook for the region.

Clouds have cleared out of the region. Mostly clear skies will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. Winds will stay light and out of the west. Temperatures should fall off quickly through the night. You will need to hang onto the jackets Thursday morning. The Gulf Coast will wake up to temperatures in the lower and middle 30s.

Winds will begin to turn southwesterly Thursday as another cold front approaches from the west. No rain is expected through the day. Skies will likely stay mostly sunny with just a few thin clouds hear and there. Highs will rebound nicely reaching the lower 60s. A few more clouds will move in after sunset with another cold front sliding through overnight. Temperatures will drop for Friday.

The outlook stays dry for the weekend with highs running below average. Morning lows will fall into he 30s with highs in the middle 50s. A warming trend will continue next week. Highs will reach the 60s by Monday.