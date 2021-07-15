Standard Summer with Few More Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The ridge of high pressure that led to fewer storms yesterday will slowly break down. Expect a slightly higher rain chance through Thursday and Friday. Storms again will favor the midday and afternoon hours while mornings will be warm and muggy with the potential for some patchy fog. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Rain chances look to drop slightly by the weekend with highs soaring into the lower 90s. Models do indicate a wet pattern next week with a front approaching.

The tropics are mostly quiet. The only disturbance is in the northwestern Atlantic and has a low chance of developing. It is not a concern for the Gulf.