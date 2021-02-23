Spring Warmth and Sunny Skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Morning!

As you head out the door you’ll want an extra layer as temperatures begin in the 30s and 40s. It’s also a clear start to the day with good visibility and the radar is quiet.

Temperatures will warm steadily today thanks to plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a light breeze and low humidity. Get outside and enjoy it if you can!

Tonight will turn chilly again, but not as cold compared to this morning with lows mainly in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be a lot like today, just a degree or two warmer with highs mainly in the low 70s.

For the rest of the work-week, we get more of a spring-feeling. Highs will range from the low to mid-70s, lows will mainly be in the 50s, and each day brings a slight chance for a passing shower.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, we could approach the 80° mark!