Spring Feeling on the Last Day of Winter

We’re halfway through the week Gulf Coast. Today brings more warmth, a little less rain, and high humidity for this time of year. Changes will be on the way for the weekend, though.

For the early half of the day be on the lookout for areas of dense fog. Use the low beams and give yourself plenty of time. Fog may linger through mid-morning.

Rain chances will be on a downward trend through the middle of the work week, but that doesn’t mean warmth, or our high humidity is going anywhere. Temperatures will be a touch warmer thanks to a bit more sunshine. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s. At the coast, thanks to a south wind, temperatures will be held more in check, in the upper 70s. A few stray showers will be possible, but the chance will be 20% or less.

Rain chances will get a boost for Friday and the weekend as a cold front moves towards us. Scattered showers and t’storms will be a bit more widespread. Temperatures will back off a few degrees getting closer to seasonal norms. Highs will fall back into the middle 70s with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s while keeping the chance for isolated showers.