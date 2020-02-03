Spring feeling now; Strong thunderstorms mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! Forecast headlines include a lovely day today, some rain tomorrow, then thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

This morning begins cool with temperatures in the 40s, but we’ll warm up quickly. Highs today will be in the lower 70s. Early on be on the lookout for patchy fog. Any fog is gone by mid-morning and our sky will be mostly sunny.

We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon as moisture increases, but our skies stay dry. Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Tomorrow is back in the lower 70s, but it comes with a few showers by the afternoon.

On Wednesday it’s thunderstorms, some of which could be strong and possibly severe. Our area is included in a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday. This means that severe weather is possible, but it’s not a guarantee. All modes of severe weather at this point can’t be ruled out. Modes of severe weather are damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

The timing looks to be Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. However, being more than a day away, it’s still too early to pinpoint the exact timing. Continue to follow the forecast.

In terms of rain, most will pick up at least an inch of rain through Thursday, but some spots could pick up 4 inches plus.

By Friday the front moves away and the weather gets better heading into the weekend.