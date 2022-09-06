MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some extra clouds Tuesday led to fewer afternoon storms. Rain chances look to rise significantly by the end of the week.

Showers and storms will remain spotty as we move into the evening. Any storms should wrap up quickly after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain through most of the night. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms bottoming out in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will shape up very similar to Tuesday weather wise. Expect a few spotty afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s.

The weather pattern will become much more unsettled starting Thursday. A cold front will move through and stall just off the coast. With this boundary nearby, rain chances will run much higher for Thursday and Friday. Scattered downpours appear likely with the highest chances coming for Lower Alabama and Northwest Florida. Localized flooding will be possible.

Rain chances will trend lower for the weekend and into next week with another front sliding into the region late Monday.