MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe storm threat looks to wind down was we press into the evening. Storms become more widely scattered as we head into the weekend.

Isolated storms could become strong or severe early this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and some hail. Although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, that threat remains very low. Scattered, leftover rain will stick around into the evening and overnight hours. This will lead to a slightly cooler night with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will remain light.

Textbook summer weather looks to continue into the weekend. Afternoon highs will top off near seasonable levels reaching the lower 90s. Storms will be more widely scattered and tend to develop after 1 PM. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible.

The big story next week will be the intense heat. Highs will soar into the middle 90s with a building ridge of high pressure. Heat index values could exceed 105° for many locations. There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours every day next week.