MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) – Any showers or storms will come to an end through the evening and into the night. Skies will continue to clear out. Temperatures will remain seasonably mild with overnight lows bottoming out in the lower and middle 70s.

Storms will remain spotty into Saturday. Morning showers will start up along the coast and drift inland through the day. Highs will reach the lower 90s with light southerly winds.

Moisture will build Sunday and into Monday. This will lead to a healthier coverage of showers and thunderstorms as we move into next week. Locally heavy rain will be possible with highs near 90 and morning lows in the middle 70s.