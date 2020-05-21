Spotty Storms and Warming Up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve. Today’s forecast headlines include scattered showers and storms continuing, warmer temperatures, and a summer-like Memorial Day weekend.

Today begins with a slight chance for passing showers and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A stalled front sitting on the Gulf Coast will slowly lift north through the day. Keep the umbrella handy as we’ll there will be a 1 in 3 chance that a shower or rumble of thunder finds you today. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon. There will be a little more sunshine, but there will likely be a good amount of cloud cover too. Temperatures will soar as a south wind develops. Highs will climb into the middle 80s.

The rain chances will drop a bit more for Friday and the first half of your Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will continue to warm with many locations coming close to 90. Rain chances will likely pick up again early next week.