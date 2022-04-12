MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Humidity continues to rise on the Gulf Coast ahead of a chance of strong and severe storms that looks to move in Wednesday evening.

Skies look to remain cloudy as we move ahead through the evening and into the night. A few passing showers will be possible, but no heavy rain is expected. Southeast winds will keep temperatures elevated and humidity on the high side. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 60s.

Most of the day Wednesday will be quiet. Cloudy skies and gusty southeast winds will continue ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible into the early afternoon. The coverage of storms will increase after 6-7 PM.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. Storms may develop in two waves. The first wave of storms may arrive from 6pm-11pm. These storms will carry a risk for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Some hail will be possible as well. A line of storms will move through after 11pm bringing a threat of damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado. The threat should end by sunrise Thursday. Scattered rain will likely continue through the first half of the day.

A stalled front in the region will lead to an unsettled stretch into the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will stay in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s. Rain chances will hold at 30-40% right through our Easter Weekend.