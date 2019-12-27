Spotty showers Saturday and thunderstorms on Sunday

Good evening Gulf Coast and Happy Friday. For tonight it will be mild with lows in the lower 60s, which is where we should be for highs. It will be a mostly cloudy sky with a few stray showers.

Tomorrow brings a few showers at a 20% chance, but for most it’s just more clouds and warm with highs near 73.

On Sunday it’s thunderstorms at a 70% chance as a cold front moves in. Some storms may be strong and some severe weather can’t be ruled out so be weather aware. Our entire area is included in a marginal risk. That is level 1 of 5 and means while severe weather isn’t likely, isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. Storms will be capable of damaging winds, some hail, and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. By Sunday night thunderstorms move away and then it begins to turn chilly.

Sunshine returns Monday, but it also comes with seasonable temperatures. Lows will be back in the 40s and highs will be in the lower 60s leading up to News Years’.

The forecast for New Years’ Eve continues to remain tricky, however, at this time, the moon-pie drop looks dry and a bit chilly. On News Years’ Day moisture will begin to move in. It may be early in the day, or it may hold off until Thursday. As of now, the chance for rain on New Years’ Day is 20%.

Past New Years’ Day, warmer temperatures return along with highs rain chances until a cold front moves through at the end of next week.