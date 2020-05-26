Spotty showers possible tonight, Higher rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay warm overnight with extra clouds. Lows will range from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s at the coast. Breezes will stay light and out of the east.

Moisture will continue to increase Tuesday and Wednesday leading to a better coverage of showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours will be possible mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the middle 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Overall, expect typical late May weather over the next few days.

Drier air will slowly begin to work into the region through the end of the week. Expect very few showers and storms with warmer temperatures. Temperatures will increase. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.