Spotty showers and storms tonight, Drier weather arriving later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine has been limited the last few days thanks to high rain chances. Another unsettled day lies ahead before the weather pattern finally changes.

Showers and storms will become a bit more isolated through the evening and overnight period. A passing shower will be possible overnight with temperatures holding in the middle 70s. Expect lows to be a few degrees warmer at the coast. Showers will be possible again Wednesday morning, mainly for coastal spots.

Moisture levels look to remain high on the Gulf Coast Wednesday. This will lead to another day with higher-than-normal rain chances. The showers and storms will be scattered and form mostly during the second half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

The weather pattern will finally chance for Thursday and Friday. Some drier air aloft will move into the area replacing the higher moisture levels. Rain chances will drop to 20-30% for the end of the week. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.

TROPICAL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is approaching the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean. This storm will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias within the next 36 hours. A west-northwest track will continue through the rest of the week. The exact track of this disturbance remains uncertain, but at this time, it is believed that this system will not have a direct impact on our part of the Gulf Coast.