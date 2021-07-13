Spotty showers and storms ahead with steamy afternoon highs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast saw fewer storms Tuesday. You will still need to keep an umbrella as we remain in an unsettled tropical pattern.

Moisture levels remain high fueling pop-up storms. These storms will continue to fade away as we press on through the evening and into the overnight hours. Some scattered clouds will remain through the night with a light wind. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 70s.

A ridge of upper-level high pressure will keep showers and storms spotty for Wednesday afternoon. Highs will remain quite steamy topping off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will climb over 100.

Rain chances look to climb for the back half of the work week. Temperatures look to remain close to seasonal norms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.