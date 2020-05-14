Spotty afternoon showers possible over the next few days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A steady southeast wind will be with the Gulf Coast tonight and through the rest of the week. Scattered clouds will continue through the evening with rising levels of humidity. Temperatures will bottom out in the 60s for most of the region.

Rain chances will rise slightly through the rest of the week. The showers will pop up during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms with highs in the middle 80s. Small rain chances will linger through the weekend as warmer temperatures build in. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Sunday and near 90 by early next week.