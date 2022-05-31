MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A true, summertime weather pattern looks to stick around with pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Any showers and storms that form Tuesday evening will continue to slowly wind down after sunset. Temperatures will cool slowly as skies continue to clear out. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That is close to seasonal norms.

The next few days will be quite predictable. Expect a quick warm-up with afternoon highs easily climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few pop-up style showers and storms are expected after lunchtime. The coverage of storms will be slightly higher or lower each day depending on the moisture. Overall, we do not anticipate widespread rain.

We continue to watch the remnants of Agatha which made landfall in Mexico Monday. A broad area of low pressure will develop over the Yucatan Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center believes there is now a high chance for topical development before the weekend. If a named system were to develop, it would be given the name Alex. This system poses no threat to our part of the Gulf.