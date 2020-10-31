Spooktacular and cool Afternoon!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! After a long week of tropical weather we are getting some relief! We had a chilly start to our morning with temperatures in the mid-40s across our area.

An area of high pressure dominating the north bringing nothing but sunshine and cooler weather! A steady northeasterly breeze throughout the day with clear skies and highs climbing into the middle 70s. For Sunday we will be warmer in the middle 70s. No chance for rain this weekend and most of next week!

Get ready for another blast of chilly air. Many Gulf Coast communities will wake up to lower 40s Monday and Tuesday morning. Our far inland spots may dip into the 30s. Highs will rebound into the 60s. Next wee will remain mostly dry with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday.

TROPICS: We are tracking Invest 96L in the Caribbean. This system will likely develop into a tropical depression this weekend and then into a tropical storm by next week. The next name on the list is Eta. Currently, the system poses no threat to the U.S.