Splendid Sunshine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sunshine is sticking around! Cool to chilly starts will lead to mild afternoons. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 for most of the region. Winds will be stronger over the water leading to a small craft advisory and a high risk for rip currents.

Temperatures will warm by Friday and the weekend. Highs will climb back into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. A few more clouds will dot the sky each day. A cold front is slated to approach the region early next week. At this time, it appears its impact will be minimal. Rain chances will remain low with some extra clouds.

In the tropics, Iota is moving across Central America. It will either fade when it moves into the Pacific today, but it will cotinue to bring heavy rain to parts across the region through possibly tomorrow.

Elsewhere there are two disturbances we are watching. One in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic. Neither pose a foreseeable US threat.