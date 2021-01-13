Some Warming Before Next Front Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. As you head out the door, like previous mornings, reach for a few extra layers. Also, some rain gear may be needed very early on. Temperatures begin mainly in the 30s with a small 10% chance a passing shower finds you.

An impulse of energy is working through. By the afternoon it will move away and our sky will begin to clear. Temperatures will slowly climb, but steadily. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid-50s under an increasingly sunny sky. With a clear sky and light winds though it will turn cold quickly after sundown once again. Lows will head for the mid-30s along I-10, upper 30s at the coast, and approach freezing inland.

For the first time in a while, we’ll get a seasonal afternoon tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Seasonal won’t last long though as by tomorrow afternoon a cold front will approach from the west. This front will move through early on Friday, bringing with it a slight rain chance.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 50s as skies clear from the morning. During the MLK Jr. weekend, we’re right back to cold mornings in the 30s with highs in the 50s. It won’t be until Tuesday when highs return to the low 60s.