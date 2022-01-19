Some showers today, more rain comes overnight

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off more mild in the 40’s and 50’s for most right now thanks to a southerly wind. We are noting a couple of showers here and there this morning, but most are staying dry.

Throughout the day, we will see a few showers here and there with highs topping out in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Tonight brings a strong cold front that will bring mostly showers and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight through Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected.

At this point, the forecast gets a little bit uncertain. Thursday night, the front is forecast to stall just to our south. This will keep the moisture around which means the rain chances will stick around through Friday. However, temperatures are expected to fall quickly overnight Thursday into Friday morning to near or just below freezing. Because of the rain lingering into Friday and much cooler air ushering in, freezing rain becomes possible. Impacts include icy roads and bridges, but the highest chance for this would be north and west of I-65.

We stay mostly dry Saturday through Monday with chilly temps in 50’s and lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Rain chances return Tuesday.