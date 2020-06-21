Some Rain, Plenty of Heat for Father’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Father’s Day Gulf Coast. It’s going to be another steamy day, but it will be a good day to get outside and spend some time with dad. We start with partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. We’ll warm quickly and most will top out in the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We stay mostly dry, but there is a slight chance that a shower or pop up storm finds you at a 20% chance. The best chance for wet weather will be north of I-10 this afternoon. By this evening any rain begins to fade leading to another quiet and mild night with lows in the low 70s.

Into the upcoming work week deeper moisture will surge into our area. This will allow for increasing rain chances into mid-week. On Wednesday the rain chance will be a touch above 50/50 at a 60% chance. Unsettled weather won’t stick around long though as we’ll see lowering rain chances into the weekend. Highs will remain near 90 and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

The tropics are mostly quiet, but there is a disturbance off the Mid-Atlantic US coastline. This has a low chance of developing. It will move north and northeast away from the US. This does not pose a threat. Elsewhere we are not expecting any development, thanks in large part to Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic. That dust will be soon moving into the Caribbean and some of that dust will make it into our skies. This should allow for some lovely sunrises/sunset and could lead to a slight uptick in allergies.