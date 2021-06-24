Some Patchy Fog Tonight, Not as Many Storms for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is the true definition of summer on the Gulf Coast with high humidity, steamy temperatures, and pop-up showers and storms.

Isolated showers and storms will continue to linger through the evening. Most of the rain will end by 10 PM. Scattered clouds will linger through the night with overnight lows in the 70s. Winds will stay light and of the east.

Some slightly drier air will move into the region for Friday helping to drop the rain chance down to 30%. Temperatures will again top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple-digits.

The weather pattern will remain consistent. Expect steamy days with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay seasonable in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.