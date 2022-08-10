Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with a few storms this morning. Temperatures are in the 70’s for most, and it is MUGGY out there.

Once again, this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely at around a 60% chance. A few strong storms and some possible flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s thanks to the higher rain chance. Storms will fade this evening as low drop back into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay elevated at around 50% to 60% through the rest of the week with less rain expected this weekend. Temps stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are still tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. This currently has a LOW CHANCE for tropical development as it treks across the Atlantic. We will continue to keep you updated.