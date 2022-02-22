Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!



We start out warm and muggy with some fog mainly near the coastline in NW FL. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for southern Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in NW FL until 9 am. Temperatures are starting warm in the mid-to-upper 60’s with highs humidity.



Throughout the day, clouds will continue with a small chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms in our northern counties through early afternoon. We are technically not included in a risk for severe weather (just to our north and west), but we can’t rule out a strong storm or two this afternoon. Highs today will be well above-average in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 70’s along the beaches.



Temps for the Order of LaShe’s parade tonight will stay in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies and little to no rain chance. Overnight lows will only drop to the low-to-mid 60’s with fog possible overnight into Wednesday morning.



We continue the warming trend moving through Thursday with upper 70’s continuing. Small rain chances at around 20% will stick around as well. A high rain chance is in store for Friday as the cold front finally moves through. We cool down for the weekend and clear out for Saturday, but rain chances return Sunday.