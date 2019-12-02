Some freezing temps likely tonight, slow warming in the week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weekend cold front has brought a blast of chilly air to the Gulf Coast. Many communities will fall to or below the freezing mark by sunrise Tuesday.

A lighter northwest wind will stick around through the evening under a crystal-clear sky. Wind will fall to less than five miles per hour, especially north of I-10. This will allow for excellent radiational cooling overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around freezing along and north of I-10. Closer to the coast, a light breeze will stick around. That combined with the proximity to the water will lead to overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s.

Temperatures will stay below average through the day with high pressure in firm control. Highs will reach the upper 50s with a light westerly breeze developing during the afternoon. The air mass will slowly moderate through the rest of the week with a high-pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico. Skies will remain mostly sunny to at times partly cloudy. Highs will get back into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 40s.

Our next rainmaker will arrive Friday. A batch of light rain will move through. Very few storms are expected. Smaller rain chances will linger through next weekend and into early next week.