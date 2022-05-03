Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

Today’s forecast is going to pretty similar to yesterday. Starting out with some patchy fog here and there with temps in the 60’s and 70’s and very humid conditions. For those that are not seeing fog, you are seeing a couple of clouds.

The fog will clear through the morning with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80’s north of I-10 and lower 80’s at the coast. We cannot rule out a shower or storm, but most will stay dry.

Through Thursday, our forecast will stay pretty consistent. Fog possible each morning, warm and humid afternoons, and a couple of showers possible each day. The system finally moves through on Friday bringing a higher rain chance. That moves out Saturday morning giving way to a drier weekend with highs continuing in the 80’s and lows in the 60’s.