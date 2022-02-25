Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with some fog and some showers this morning as a cold front moves through. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the southern half of the News 5 area until 8 AM. Be careful on the roadways! We are also tracking a cold front moving through that is bringing us some showers. Temps are starting in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Throughout the day, the cold front will continue to trek through bringing scattered showers through the first half of the day. Behind the front, the fog will clear and temps will cool quickly into the 50’s north and west of I-65 and 60’s south and east of I-65.

The rain should move out but the clouds will stick around tonight for the Mardi Gras parades! For the Crewe of Columbus in Downtown Mobile, temps will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with some clouds around. For the Maids of Jubilee in Fairhope, it will be a little bit warmer in the lower 60’s with clouds as well.

For Mardi Gras weekend, we stay dry and mild Saturday before a few showers return for Joe Cain Day Sunday. After that, we officially clear out for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday with temps in the mid-to-upper 60’s with lots of sunshine! We stay sunny through next week with highs warming into the 70’s.