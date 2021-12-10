Some fog with some rain

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We had a warm front lift through our area overnight that brought showers and storms through our area. The bulk of that is moving out, and throughout the day, hit-or-miss showers will be possible. We are also seeing some patchy fog yet again, but that will fade by mid-morning. Most are starting off close to 70 degrees with muggy conditions. Highs today will reach the upper 70’s, but some will hit the 80 degree mark.

Tonight, clouds and scattered showers will be on the increase with lows dropping just into the mid-to-upper 60’s.

Saturday is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE day. A strong cold front will approach our neighborhood around mid-morning with a line of showers and storms ahead of it. This will move from the NW to the SE throughout the day most likely exiting after sunset. We could see some lingering rain behind the main line as well. There is a marginal level 1 of 5 risk for strong to severe storms as this front moves through which means out of the storms that do occur, one or two could be strong or briefly severe with damaging winds and a brief isolated tornado being the main threats. Be sure you have multiple ways to get warnings just in case!

Once that front makes it through, we bring back sunshine for your Sunday with much cooler air ushering in as well. The sunshine looks to stick around through midweek.