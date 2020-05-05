Some fog tonight, warm Tuesday with some late-day showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A south and southwest breeze will help to lift the humidity overnight. This will lead to areas of patchy dense fog by sunrise. Temperatures will stay warmer with lows bottoming out in the middle 60s.

Areas of fog will burn off quickly with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected through the day. It will be an abnormally warm day. Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 80s. A few spots may hit to lower 90s. Clouds will increase late in the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers and isolated storms will slide through after sunset.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees for the middle of the week as we return to sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Another cold front will arrive Friday night leading to a few more of those isolated showers and thunderstorms. This front will usher in a cooler weekend with temperatures 5-10° below average.