Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

Because of a system stalled to our north and west, we are looking at one or two showers for the next two days, but most should stay dry through Thursday. Temps are starting warmer in the upper 60’s with dewpoints also in the 60’s and 70’s thanks to a light southerly wind. Because of this, patchy fog is also possible this morning through mid-morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for all except the immediate coastline until 9 am.

Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s north of I-10 and lower 80’s at the coast with a mix of sun and clouds and a shower or two possible. Tonight, lows drop back into the 60’s with some clouds around.

Through Thursday, we stay in this somewhat unsettled pattern with rain chances between 10 and 20 percent. Friday, the front will finally pass bringing our highest rain chance and a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. This clears out for most of the weekend with dry skies ahead. Temps will stay warm in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.