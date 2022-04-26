Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out again with patchy dense fog mainly for areas east of Mobile Bay. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for Baldwin, Escambia, and Conecuh counties in AL and Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa in NW FL until 9 am. Temps are starting in the 60’s for most with mostly calm winds as a cold front approaches from the west.

Throughout the day, the fog will clear out mid-morning with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70’s this afternoon. A cold front will also move through bringing the chance for showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. There is no severe risk out for our area today.

Tonight, skies will clear as cooler and drier air moves in thanks to a northerly wind. Lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s for the most.

The sunshine returns Wednesday with highs remaining in the 70’s and 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s. The next rain chance comes Sunday as our next system approaches.