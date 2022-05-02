Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

Starting with the big picture…..We are still between systems with a system off to our north and west. Because of this we are looking at one or two showers for the next several days, but most should stay dry through Thursday. Temps are starting warmer in the upper 60’s with dewpoints also in the 60’s and 70’s thanks to a southerly wind. Because of this, patchy fog is also possible this morning through mid-morning.

Highs today will reach the mid-80’s north of I-10 and lower 80’s at the coast with a mix of sun and clouds and a shower or two possible. Tonight, lows drop back into the 60’s with some clouds around.

Through Thursday, we stay in this somewhat unsettled pattern with rain chances between 10 and 20 percent. Friday, the front will finally pass bringing our highest rain chance. This clears out for the weekend with dry skies ahead. Temps will stay warm in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.