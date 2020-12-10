Some fog develops tonight, Dry streak continues into the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Breezes out of the west will continue to relax falling to less than five miles per hour. This will allow temperatures to fall steadily through the evening. Most areas will hover in the 40s. There could be some patchy dense fog that develops overnight and prior to sunrise Thursday.

Any fog that forms Thursday morning will quickly lift leading to more sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the region.

We will keep the forecast dry and mild for Friday. Our next rain chances will arrive this weekend. A cold front will drive into the region brings increasing chances for rain late Saturday. This front could linger leading to continued shower chances for Sunday. Temperatures will likely drop again early next week. Highs will reach the 50s by Monday.