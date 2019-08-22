Soggy Weather Pattern Continues

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – We are caught in a repeating weather pattern. Abundant moisture is the atmosphere is giving us good rain chances each day, usually in the afternoon and today is no different. We expect about 50% of the area to see a shower or thunderstorm today with the same story tomorrow. The storms will be slow movers so rainfall amounts may be large if you get caught under one. The good news is the cloud cover will help keep high temperatures manageable both days in the upper 80′;s and lower 90’s. The heat index will be in the upper 90’s which sounds good after heat indexes near 115 last week.

No big changes in our extended forecast with about a 50-60% chance of rain each day highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

The tropics have a couple of areas of activity but neither area will move towards the Gulf Coast. Tropical Depression Chantal is located in the middle of the north Atlantic and should dissipate there. Another area of disturbed weather is located off the Bahamas has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days.