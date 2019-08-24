Soggy pattern with more active tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend Gulf Coast!

Today, about half of the area will get wet with seasonable heat at around 90°. There could be very heavy rainfall in strong thunderstorms, so watch out on those roadways! Tonight after sunset, shower and thunderstorm activity will decrease with lows slipping into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow is much of the same with a little bit more rain coverage at 60%. Highs again will be near 90°.

Next week starts out soggy with rain chances between 50% and 70%; however, by Thursday things dry out and cool off.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Chantal is now a post tropical system spinning away in the Atlantic.

We are watching an area in South Florida that has a high chance of forming within two and five days. This is forecasted to stay on the Atlantic side of Florida and not impact our area.

We are also keeping an eye on an area east of the Windward Islands. This has a medium chance of forming within two days and a high chance within five days. As of now, this will not be a threat to us, but we will continue to watch it and keep you updated.