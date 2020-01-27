Soggy night, clearing tomorrow morning with seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you all had a great weekend.

Today was a rainy one for most of us and that will continue throughout the evening, overnight and early tomorrow morning. By around sunrise or a little later, the rain should move out of our eastern counties. Until then, rain will mostly be light to moderate with a very low chance of thunderstorms (one or two rumbles of thunder possible near the coast) and no severe weather. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s with a southeast wind turning northeast overnight.

After we clear out tomorrow morning, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60’s.

The seasonable temperatures will continue throughout the week with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. We will see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Friday (still fine-tuning timing)…stayed tuned! Your weekend looks mostly dry.