Soggy afternoons with a more active tropics

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast!!

Today we will have a little more shower and thunderstorm coverage at 50%. Early this morning, we have some offshore thunderstorms that are moving inland and will spread inland and pop up throughout the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable near 90°.

Tonight after the sun goes down, so will the rain coverage. Lows will be muggy in the mid 70s.

Your Friday and weekend look soggy with rain chances at 60% Friday and Saturday and 50% Sunday. Thunderstorms will still be scattered; however, there will just be more coverage of them mainly in the afternoon. Highs will stick near 90°.

In the tropics, our area is quiet. Tropical Depression Chantal in the Atlantic has weakened to a tropical depression overnight. It will continue to do so and eventually become post tropical. We also have an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Bahamas that we are watching. It has a low chance of developing into anything tropical, and even if it does, it is not going to impact our forecast as of now. We will continue to keep you updated!