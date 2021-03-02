Soaking Rain Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday morning!

There’s no fog to worry about this morning, but you’ll still want to give yourself plenty of time for the commute as we’ll see our fair share of wet weather today. Today begins with passing showers and temperatures mainly in the 50s so a sweater may be needed.

Rain chances will continue to increase into the afternoon as our next system approaches from the southwest. There will be times of downpours and a few thunderstorms, mainly near the coast, can’t be ruled out. Temperatures won’t move much today. Highs will range from the low 50s inland, mid-50s along I-10, and near 60 at the coast. By the end of the day, most will have picked up about a half-inch of rain. Isolated locations could see 2-3 inches.

The rain will begin to move away this evening. A few lingering showers will be possible until midnight, then it will be a mostly dry sky by the overnight. The clouds will linger though as temperatures drop to the low and mid-40s.

Clouds will gradually clear for Wednesday as temperatures warm to the low 60s. If clouds remain stubborn it will likely be a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

For the remainder of the week into the weekend, the weather will be rather seasonal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, lows will be in the 40s, and rain chances will be low with the exception of Friday night into Saturday morning as a front moves in to reinforce the seasonal weather.