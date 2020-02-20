Soaking Rain Today; Clearing and Turning COLD Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We are almost to the weekend. Today’s forecast headlines include a soaking rain today, clearing tonight, and turning much cooler.

There’s a low pressure that is moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This low pressure and cold front are bringing plenty of moisture to the Gulf Coast. As the low passes by today, it will bring a better coverage of light to moderate rain. If it’s not raining, expect a cloudy sky and winds will begin to increase out of the north. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph at times.

There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Washington, Clarke, and Monroe Counties until 6 PM. Within the watch 1-2 inches of rain is likely, however, locally, 3 inches plus will be possible. Most of the region will total less than one inch of rain, but several rivers remain above flood stage. Elevated rivers are expected to remain high.

The day begins either in the 50s or 60s. While we may warm up a little by mid-morning, the trend will be cooling in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool down in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s by 4 pm.

The rain will be moving out of here in the evening. For the Mystic Stripers tonight at 6:30 on Route A in Mobile, the trend will be a drying sky. There’s still a chance there could be some lingering rain around, but that chance is only 20%. While you may not need rain gear, make sure you have an extra layer or two. As we clear out, winter moves back in. Tomorrow begins in the 30s, but with a strong north wind, wind chills may be in the 20s! Bundle up.

We will get back to sunshine for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will run cool. Morning lows will fall into the 30s with highs only reaching the middle and upper 50s. Joe Cain Day will see average temperatures, sunshine for most of the day, and in the evening, we’ll introduce a small 10% chance for a shower. Another weather system will bring a chance of rain to the region on Lundi Gras. As for Mardi Gras it looks mild with only a slight chance for a shower!