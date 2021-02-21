Small rain chances, warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This morning started off cloudless with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon, temperatures have reached the low-to-mid 60’s and some clouds have started to filter in ahead of our next front. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 40’s in our inland communities, lower 50’s around the I-10 corridor and mid-50’s at the beaches.

A few showers are possible after midnight through tomorrow morning, but substantial rain coverage is not expected. By midday, those should clear out and temperatures should reach the lower 60’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 60’s closer to the coast. The warming trend continues through the week. After the front moves through, our general warming trend will continue with dry skies through Thursday where temperatures could be in the 70’s. A small chance of rain ends the work week with seasonable temperatures in the 60’s with lows near 50.